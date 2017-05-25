Governor signs bill mandating body cameras for all officers

CARSON CITY — Nevada is joining South Carolina as the only states with laws directing all police officers to wear body cameras.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed a Democratic bill on Thursday making audio-visual recording devices a standard feature of uniforms for any law enforcement officer who routinely interacts with the public.

It expands a 2015 law directing Nevada Highway Patrol officers to wear body cameras on duty.

Las Vegas police have since 2014 been phasing in use of cameras for the department's 2,600 officers.

Police camera footage is public information in Nevada.

Senate Bill 176 allows agencies to delete videos after 15 days.

The proposal, led by six black lawmakers, comes amid a national debate over police killings of black men, women and children.

Law enforcement representatives support the bill.