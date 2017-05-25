Man found dead with gunshot wounds in apartment east of Strip

Officers found a man dead in an apartment today while investigating a report of gunshots at a short-term rental complex east of the Las Vegas Strip, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about noon to the complex in the 3700 block of Swenson Street and found a man in the parking lot who was bleeding from the head and reported that his car had been stolen, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said.

He directed officers to the third floor of a building, where they discovered another man dead in an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds, McGrath said.

It was not clear how or if the incidents were related, and police said they were trying to piece together what transpired.

Detectives were at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where they were expecting to speak to the injured man, police said.