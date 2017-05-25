What’s still up for grabs in the municipal general election

Las Vegans, North Las Vegans and Hendersonians have decisions to make.

Actually, only some Las Vegans, North Las Vegans and Hendersonians do, because the municipal general elections are upon us. Although there are only a handful of races happening across all three municipalities, outcomes will impact decisions made at the neighborhood and city levels. Early voting begins Saturday and runs until Friday, June 9. Election Day will be the following Tuesday, June 13.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s still up for grabs and a recap of what’s happened so far.

(A quick reminder on municipal election procedure: Candidates who secured more than 50 percent of the vote during the primary in April were declared outright winners. In races where no one reached that threshold, the top two finishers now are competing in a runoff.)

Las Vegas City Council, Ward 2: Bob Beers vs. Steve Seroka

When Councilman Bob Beers defended his Ward 2 seat during the 2013 municipal elections, the former state legislator cruised to victory, securing 76 percent of the vote during the primary and avoiding a runoff. This time around, the path to re-election hasn’t been as easy.

During the April primary, Beers faced two formidable challengers — retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka and developer Christina Roush — who capitalized on residents' bitterness toward Beers over his yes-vote to convert the shuttered Badlands golf course into housing. Beers hasn't backed down, saying a no-vote would have put the city at risk of being justifiably sued, but the fallout may have cost him an outright win in the primary.

Beers secured the most votes during the primary with 2,586, or 42.6 percent. Seroka placed second with 1,731 votes, or 28.6 percent. The two men will face off in the general election.

Roush, who placed third in April by securing 26.3 percent of the vote, endorsed Seroka after getting knocked out of the running. Whether her supporters turn out to support him remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: The proposed development of Badlands looms, with the topic continuing to dominate mailers received by residents.

According to campaign finance reports filed this week, Beers has raised $368,298 this year while Seroka has raised $230,278.

Las Vegas’ Ward 2 encompasses the southwest part of the city, including Peccole Ranch, Queensridge, the Lakes and parts of Summerlin.

Las Vegas City Council, Ward 6: Michele Fiore vs. Kelli Ross

Over in Ward 6, former state Assemblywoman Michele Fiore is running against Kelli Ross, a small-business owner turned flight attendant married to outgoing Councilman Steve Ross. Fiore earned a commanding 46.1 percent of the vote during the primary, compared to Ross’ 30.1 percent. However, with a crowded field of primary competitors (who collectively earned 23 percent) now knocked out, the outcome of the general election is uncertain. Both campaigns have been focusing on door-to-door outreach to voters. Fiore has raised more than twice the funds Ross has: $385,833 and $170,310 respectively.

Las Vegas’ Ward 6 encompasses Centennial Hills and the far northwest.

Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge, Department 3

Heidi Almase aims to keep her position as Las Vegas Municipal Court judge against Cara Campbell. The incumbent earned 42.4 percent of the vote during the primary, while Campbell earned 36.4 percent. Almase has been out-fundraised by her challenger, with $66,843 compared with Campbell's $135,527.

North Las Vegas City Council, Ward 3: Anita Wood vs. Scott Black

Incumbent Anita Wood, who has represented North Las Vegas’ Ward 3 since 2009, is now defending her seat against small-business owner Scott Black. A newcomer to politics, Black received the most votes during the primary — 33 percent compared with Wood’s 30 percent. Black, a registered Republican, has endorsements from Mayor John Lee and the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, which donated $7,500 to his campaign. Black has raised $113,551 overall. Wood, a Democrat endorsed by Laborers Local 872 and other unions, has raised $141,904.

North Las Vegas’ Ward 3 encompasses the western part of the city.

Henderson City Council, Ward 2: John Marz vs. Carrie Cox

Henderson’s only race takes place in Ward 2, where incumbent John Marz faces Carrie Cox, a licensed cosmetologist with volunteer and board experience with local churches and other community groups. Marz garnered 43 percent of the primary vote (compared to Cox’s 28 percent) and leads significantly in fundraising. According to the latest campaign finance reports, he has received $185,245 in contributions, while Cox has only $26,814.

Henderson’s Ward 2 encompasses neighborhoods in the south and southwest parts of the city, including Inspirada, Seven Hills, Anthem, MacDonald Ranch and parts of Green Valley.