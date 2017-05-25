No one injured as truck slams into brothel near Carson City

No one was injured early Thursday morning when a man driving a semitruck plowed through the front gate and crashed in front of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch near Carson City.

The man, dressed in body armor and a helmet, was taken into custody by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, according to brothel owner Dennis Hof.

The suspect, identified as Brian Brandt, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count each of destroying property of another resulting in over $5,000 in damages and possession of stolen property. Brandt is being held on $95,000 bail, according to Greg Flores of the Lyon County Jail.

There were 33 people in the brothel at the time of the incident, Hof said. One of the prostitutes described the noise as “sounding like a bomb went off,” he said. Once those who were near the impact site saw what was occurring, they fled to another part of the building, Hof said.

According to Hof, Brandt was an employee of Central Transportation Trucking who was fired in February. Brandt is charged with stealing the vehicle from the company’s facility in Sparks.

Hoff said the incident occurred about 4:30 a.m. and estimated the the brothel sustained $400,000 in damages.