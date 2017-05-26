2 questioned in shooting at downtown Las Vegas parking garage

Police in Las Vegas are questioning two people after a security guard reported that a person fired a gunshot at him in a parking garage at the downtown Fremont Street casino pedestrian mall.

Officer Michael Rodriguez says no one was injured and police seized two guns after the shooting, which was reported a little after 5 a.m. Friday at the Neonopolis parking area.

The underground garage has about 570 parking spaces. City officials posted a notice saying that it would remain closed while police investigate.