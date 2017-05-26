Best Bets: New Kids on the Block, Dead & Company, Smash Mouth and more for your Las Vegas weekend

It’s Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas and it’s important to not get overwhelmed. Yes, there will be tourist crowds at casinos, pools, clubs, concerts and pretty much everything else, but do not be afraid—there are events that are worth the trouble. You just need to find yours. Here are just a few suggestions to get out there and join the party.

XS’ 8TH ANNIVERSARY Memorial Day weekend brings the second half of an eight-night celebration of the eighth anniversary of the sexy Wynn Nightlife megaclub. XS is unleashing the biggest names on its all-star DJ roster, too, with the Chainsmokers on Friday, David Guetta on Saturday, Kygo on Sunday — and that’s a Nightswim party so be ready to get wet — and Diplo on Monday. May 26-29, info at 702-770-7300 or xslasvegas.com.

PUNK ROCK BOWLING & MUSIC FESTIVAL Now in its 19th year, the punk fest takes over downtown Las Vegas for four days including individual shows at Beauty Bar, Bunkhouse Saloon, Fremont Country Club and Backstage Bar & Billiards; and a legit festival environment at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center featuring Iggy Pop, Bad Religion, Pennywise, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and many more.May 26-29, info at punkrockbowling.com.

SMASH MOUTH Pool season is certainly here and the Stratosphere has two lovely options—the 21-and-over boutique experience Radius on the 25th floor, and the more accessible (and family friendly) Elation Pool, which will host a concert from’90s pop sensations Smash Mouth (“Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star”) on Saturday night. May 27, info at 702-380-7777 or stratospherehotel.com.

DEAD & COMPANY John Mayer, who just played T-Mobile Arena in April, is back on the Strip with one of his musical inspirations, Bob Weir, along with Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and others for the third tour of Dead & Company, this time visiting MGM Grand Garden Arena. Don’t think of Mayer as a replacement for Jerry Garcia, but as suitable conduit to continue delivering the legendary tunes of the Grateful Dead. May 27, info at 877-880-0880 or axs.com.

THE TOTAL PACKAGE TOUR Las Vegas favorites New Kids on the Block, who last hit the Strip at Mandalay Bay in 2015, are back and on top of the bill for this nostalgic pop tour. But also bringing the hits are a suddenly-out-of-retirement Paula Abdul and R&B record-breakers Boyz II Men, a combination that should attract a party-ready crowd to T-Mobile Arena Sunday. May 28, info at 702-692-1600 or axs.com.

ALSO: Check out Las Vegas Weekly’s Memorial Day weekend guide here.