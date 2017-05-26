Bible lesson for Trump

Before the 2016 presidential election, we learned of Donald Trump’s propensity to lie through articles like one published Sept. 25 by Politico finding that Trump “averaged about one falsehood every three minutes and fifteen seconds over nearly five hours of remarks.”

Since the election, Trump has continued making such falsehoods as claiming he won the popular vote and that Paul Manafort played a small role in his campaign.

Synonyms for liar include cheat and perjurer. So what does this say about Trump and what does it also say about the evangelicals, 80 percent of whom voted for Trump.

The book of Proverbs, chapter 6, verses 16 through 19 clearly state that the Lord considers lying an abomination. While I’m a Christian and do not mean by this letter to judge my fellow Christians who voted for Trump, I suggest in the future that because the soul of our democracy is based on honor and integrity, Americans should vote for candidates who have such qualities as opposed to being liars, cheats or perjurers.

As to Mr. Trump, while you are president and I’m not, you might want to read the book of Mark, chapter 8, verse 36. It states, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his soul.” While you may not be concerned about your soul, you may want to think twice about boasting about lying in light of your possible impeachment.