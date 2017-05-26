Cops seek man in northeast valley armed robbery attempt

METRO POLICE

Metro Police are looking to identify a man they say pointed a gun at a clerk in a northeast valley attempted robbery earlier this month.

Officers were dispatched about 7 p.m. May 19 to a convenience store at 3285 Las Vegas Blvd. North, east of Pecos Road, police said.

The man entered the store, pretended to be customer, waited for his turn in a line, and pointed a gun at an employee who was able to duck out of his view, police said. The suspect ran from the store without any cash.

The suspect is described as a medium-build Hispanic man who stands just under 6 feet, police said. He wore a blue Chicago White Sox ball cap, a black long-sleeve sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.