Experiments on pets are cruel

Friday, May 26, 2017 | 2 a.m.
As an animal lover and someone who hates wasteful government spending, I was so pleased to see on local and national news that Las Vegas’ own Congresswoman Dina Titus is leading national efforts to investigate a cruel proposed experiment on dogs by the Department of Veterans Affairs. I do everything that I can to help stop animal cruelty, and to end the senseless animal testing. We have updated technology now that we should not be doing this.
