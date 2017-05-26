Las Vegas Sun

May 26, 2017

Letters to the Editor:

Experiments on pets are cruel

As an animal lover and someone who hates wasteful government spending, I was so pleased to see on local and national news that Las Vegas’ own Congresswoman Dina Titus is leading national efforts to investigate a cruel proposed experiment on dogs by the Department of Veterans Affairs. I do everything that I can to help stop animal cruelty, and to end the senseless animal testing. We have updated technology now that we should not be doing this.

