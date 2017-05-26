Las Vegas City Council candidates spar over housing at shuttered golf course

Candidates for one of the Las Vegas City Council’s two contested seats squared off in a live debate on KNPR 88.9-FM on Thursday.

In Ward 2, incumbent Bob Beers is being challenged by retired Air Force Col. Steve Seroka.

The focal point of the race has been the shuttered Badlands golf course and City Council’s recent approval of plans to develop it into housing, much to the dismay of some nearby residents. The topic remained the most passionate point of debate for the candidates and the biggest source of disagreement.

Seroka argued that Beers’ yes vote on the Badlands issue is “just a symptom” of a larger problem of the sitting councilman, whom he described as a career politician influenced by developers and dismissive of his constituents.

Seroka, who is running for public office for the first time, positioned himself as an independent outsider whose main commitment is being “the voice of the people.”

Beers combatted that by characterizing Seroka as unprepared to navigate the inner workings of local government.

He also rebutted the label of a career politician. Beers has represented Ward 2 since 2012, when he was elected via a special election. Prior to that, he served in the state Legislature from 1999 to 2008, but he noted those roles are not full-time positions, therefore he has experience in the private sector. Beers is a certified public accountant.

The councilman doubled down on his Badlands vote, saying the land in question had been approved for housing more than three decades ago — long before he or any of the current council members were involved. Denying the developer would lead to a lawsuit the city couldn’t win, Beers said.

“We investigated all options,” he said.

Seroka countered that more could have been done, adding that he respects property owner rights but demands “smarter development” rather than the “rapid growth at all costs” of the pre-recession boom years.

“We have options,” he said.

Another point of disagreement between the candidates was the recent 10-year contract extension for Republic Services for trash collection, which the City Council approved without formally considering other options. Once again, Beers defended his support, saying the cost of not remaining with Republic Services was too great.

Seroka disagreed, saying the contract should have been put out for competitive bid.

The candidates did find some common ground.

Both praised Metro and expressed no concern about its compliance with federal immigration enforcement, and both also expressed concerns with long-term funding for an approved $15 million project addressing homelessness in the urban core.

Early voting begins Saturday and runs through June 9. Election Day is June 13.

Ward 2 encompasses the southwest corner of the city, including Peccole Ranch, Queensridge, the Lakes and parts of Summerlin.