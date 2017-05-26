Nevada lawmakers approach final deadlines of session

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

The final days of Nevada’s legislative session are approaching, with lawmakers under deadline pressure to act on bills.

Most measures need to have passed both the Senate and Assembly by today. One of the bills to make the deadline is Senate Bill 194, which creates state penalties for possessing or trading in illegal ivory and other products from certain endangered species.

The Assembly voted 25-15 on Thursday to pass an amended version of the bill that will now go back to the Senate for approval. Changes clarify which types of products are covered in the measure, such as knives and firearms.

If the changes are approved, the measure would go to Gov. Brian Sandoval’s desk.

Budget bills are expected to be introduced Wednesday, which is also when bills that have been exempted from deadline need to move out of committee. Exempt bills are believed to have a potential impact on the budget.

One of the measures to receive an exemption is Assembly Bill 402, which would call for a vote on tax exemptions for feminine hygiene products and diapers. Supporters of an end to the so-called pink tax have said tampons and pads are a necessity for women, and they shouldn’t face an additional tax as if the items were luxuries.

The Assembly voted 38-3 on Wednesday to pass the bill to the Senate. No votes came from Republican Assemblymen Ira Hansen of Sparks and Jim Marchant and Richard McArthur of Las Vegas.

When the bill was in committee in April, Marchant had asked whether his jockstrap purchases could be added to the legislation.

“Can I add my jockstrap purchases to your list? You might argue it’s not a necessity, but I might beg to differ,” he said.