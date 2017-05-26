Man held in sex assaults, kidnap, robbery cases

Metro Police say they've arrested a man believed to be responsible for an armed apartment office robbery and rape and a kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenage girl in separate cases in southeast Las Vegas.

Officer Jacinto Rivera says 33-year-old Walter Cifuentes-Reyes was being held today without bail at the Clark County jail following his arrest Thursday at a bus stop near Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

Cifuentes-Reyes is expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case at an initial court appearance.

He is accused of wielding a handgun and tying up three women in an apartment office May 22, sexually assaulting two of them and escaping with personal property before police arrived.

Police say the abduction and attack of the teenage girl happened May 5.