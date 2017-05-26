Obamacare in death throes

The Democrat-sponsored Obamacare plan is imploding at this very moment in the health care market.

Insurers are bailing out and health care premiums and deductibles are escalating dramatically, placing health care beyond the reach of the insured population.

The Obamacare system is in a nosedive and soon will no longer provide benefit to anyone. Those Democrats who are opposing the GOP and Republican efforts to transform and reform the health care system only prove that they are on the verge of insanity and have no idea what they are doing.

One can only hope that the Republican-led Senate will take the necessary and dramatic steps to reform the GOP House version of the plan and convert it into a health care system based on free market choices, interstate competition for insurance and lower premiums and deductibles that have not been experienced under Obama care.

We must recognize that it is not the number of people who are insured but rather the number of people who actually receive necessary health care under any new system. Insurance is only a means to an end, but is an important element under any evolving system for health care in this country.