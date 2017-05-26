Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck on Charleston Boulevard

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck Thursday night as he crossed Charleston Boulevard near Shiloah Drive, according to Metro Police.

The pedestrian was crossing the street about 9 p.m. when he walked into the path of the westbound truck, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The name of the pedestrian, whose age was not listed, was not released pending notification of his family, police said.

Neither the driver of the truck, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, nor his passenger, a 22-year-old woman from North Las Vegas, were injured, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.