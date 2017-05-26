Report outlines steps to revive Yucca Mountain repository

AP Photo/John Locher

CARSON CITY — Federal officials say restarting the Yucca Mountain repository project would require rebuilding capacity at the Department of Energy, among other steps, according to a report published in April and made public today.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office says a variety of factors could impact the amount of time it would take to resume and finish the licensing process for the proposed repository.

“The GAO report confirms the colossal waste of taxpayer resources and time it would take to revive this dead and doomed project,“ Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., said in a statement.

Titus and all but one other member of Nevada’s delegation in Congress have signed onto the Nuclear Waste Informed Consent Act, a measure to require repository approval from affected state, local and tribal governments.

“Nevada is not the nation’s dumping ground for nuclear waste,” Titus said. “We did not create this waste and should not have it shoved down our throats.”

The report identified four key steps to resume the licensing process. First, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission needs to be directed to restart the effort so that officials can estimate a timeline and funding needs.

Project offices would then need to be recreated in the Department of Energy, NRC and other agencies with a role in the process. This also includes rounding up experts and possibly updating key documents needed for the licensing process.

“Because of the volume and complexity of information, former DOE witnesses contacted by GAO generally estimated that it could take a new expert at least a year to prepare to serve as a DOE witness — about twice as long as the former witnesses said they would need themselves,” the report says.

All of this would have to take place before officials can actually hold hearings with the parties involved, depose witnesses and discuss evidence.

Final steps include a decision from the commission to authorize or deny construction of the repository.

Robert J. Halstead, executive director of the Nevada governor’s Agency for Nuclear Projects, says the Government Accountability Office lets the Department of Energy off the hook when it comes to possible expenses.

The report says energy officials have not estimated how much it would cost to restart the licensing process. Halstead said past estimates have led his agency to project the price tag at $2 billion or more.

“We would agree with many of the findings reported by GAO, especially regarding the technical and legal challenges that DOE will face if the full legally mandated NRC proceeding resumes, including the need to secure land access and water rights at the Yucca Mountain site,” Halstead said in an email.

Halstead also said the report makes an important point about Nevada’s pending legal challenges to the Environmental Protection Agency’s groundwater standards and commission regulations.

The report says regulatory commission staff assumed the EPA and NRC’s standards for Yucca Mountain are legally valid. If any of these standards are struck down in court later, this could pose problems for the project’s safety evaluation report.

“The conclusions of the Safety Evaluation Report — which, as noted above, found DOE’s license application to meet the NRC standards — could be thrown into jeopardy,” the report says. “If so, NRC would likely have to change its regulations and require DOE to meet a more stringent standard for radiation exposure. This in turn could potentially result in DOE needing to revise its license application and NRC its Safety Evaluation Report.”