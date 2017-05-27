Child on scooter injured after being hit by car

A child riding a kick scooter suffered serious injuries when struck by a vehicle in the far southwest valley this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Police and medical crews were dispatched about 1:50 p.m. to Coldwater Creek Road and Erie Avenue, near Buffalo Drive and Cactus Avenue, Lt. Carlos Hank said.

The child was rushed to University Medical Center, Hank said. Due to the severity of the injuries, Metro's traffic-fatality unit was called to investigate.

Further details were not immediately available.