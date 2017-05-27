Man shot and killed after leaving North Las Vegas night club

A 40-year-old man exiting a North Las Vegas nightclub this morning was killed in a shooting not believed to be random, according to city police.

Officers and medical crews were dispatched about 5:30 a.m. to the parking lot of the club in the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near Tonopah Avenue, and found the the man gravely wounded, police said.

He later died at University Medical Center, police said. An initial investigation determined that the man had just left the club when he was shot at least once by at least one person.

No arrests have been made and a suspect hasn't been identified, police said.

Anyone with information on this case can call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.