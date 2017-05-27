Nevada Highway Patrol asking for public’s help in locating armed suspect

A man driving a stolen vehicle with multiple firearms, who fled from troopers during a traffic stop this morning, is being sought, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The suspect was pulled over about 4 a.m. in the area of Jones Boulevard and U.S. 95, NHP said. He left the stolen vehicle and firearms before fleeing on foot.

Prior to the traffic stop, surveillance cameras captured the suspect in a North Las Vegas casino prior, NHP said.

He's being described as standing about 6 feet and weighing about 200 pounds, NHP said. He has black tattoos on his neck and arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 702-486-4111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.