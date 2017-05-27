Small plane crashes in California intersection

CONCORD, Calif. — A small plane has crashed just short of a suburban San Francisco Bay Area runway, barely missing a car dealership before smashing into a traffic light.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the pilot suffered minor injuries in Friday's crash outside Buchanan Field Airport in Concord. No other injuries were reported.

The body of the plane came to rest near an intersection crosswalk, with one severed wing resting next to it. Authorities have temporarily closed the small airport.