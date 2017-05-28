Casino promotions: May 28-June 3

Sunday, May 28, 2017 | 2 a.m.
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+
Date: Tuesdays, June 6-Aug. 29
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
• • •
Sunday Funday
Date: Sundays, June 4-Aug. 27
Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Pop your Way to Winning
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29
Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.
• • •
Jet Ski giveaway
Date: Through June 24
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: June 4-July 31
Time: Sundays and Mondays
Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.
• • •
Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway
Date: Thursdays, June 1-29
Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka. Different flavors offered at each weekly giveaway.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
$100,000 Splash of Cash Wheel Drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries though play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays.
• • •
$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings
Date: Fridays in June
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.
• • •
Summer Scratch kiosk game
Date: Mondays in June
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June
Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.
• • •
$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats
Date: Thursdays in June
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table games player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Spa
Date: June
Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Buffets
Date: June
Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill
Date: June
Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it isn’t hit.
• • •
TUSCANY
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Fridays in June
Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
Gift Day Sundays
Date: Sundays in May and June
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On May 28, receive a pair of gardening gloves. On June 4, the gift is a snack and dip bowl.
• • •
Spin to Win Slot Tournament
Date: Saturdays in June
Time: Noon-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
M RESORT
Memorial Day point multipliers
Date: May 29
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points on penny reel machines will receive $45. Earn 5x points on slots and video reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15. Earn 2x points on video poker. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video play will earn $6.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25
Information: From May 28 to 30, earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a Journeyman travel pack.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays in 2017
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays in 2017
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in May
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
Pick Your Poison kiosk game
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 30
Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.
• • •
WESTGATE
$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway
Date: June
Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.
• • •
COSMOPOLITAN
Cosmopolitan Million Point Club
Date: June 1-3
Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 winner-take-all slot tournament, a $100,000 identity play drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event. For more information, contact casino services at 855-254-5521.
• • •
$100,000 June jackpot giveaway
Date: Saturdays, June 4-July 1
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.
• • •
SLS LAS VEGAS
$2,500 slot tournament
Date: May 30
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: No fee to participate.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: May 28-29
Information: Receive 10x slot points.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S*
$100,000 Cash & Car Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 3
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at most drawings is $3,000. Cash prize winners advance to grand prize drawing, where the top prize is a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
Memorial Day Weekend Hot Seat
Date: May 28-29
Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Four players will be chosen at each hot seat. Prize depends on loyalty-card status.
*Valid at both locations.
• • •
CANNERY PROPERTIES*
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive 10x points, up to 10,000 points total.
*Valid at Eastside Cannery.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays
Information: Earn 400 points or 48 table points to receive ceramic bakeware. Selections include loaf dish, square dishes, dutch oven and more.
*Valid at Eastside Cannery.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES*
Monday point multiplier
Date: Mondays in May
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Orleans, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Tuesday point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in May
Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 7x points on video poker.
*Valid at Gold Coast, Suncoast, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
Holiday point multiplier
Date: May 29
Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.
• • •
GOLD COAST
Cooking giveaway
Date: Mondays in May
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include a cutting board, knife sharpener, serving forks and a knife set.
• • •
ORLEANS
Cooking giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in May
Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include a cutting board, knife sharpener, serving forks and a knife set.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$16,000 Table Games Progressive Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 7 and 9 p.m.
Information: Earn one entry for every hour of play.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Mondays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. Earn 250 points on slots, video poker or video reel machines to enter. Receive additional entries for every additional 250 points earned. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
• • •
ELDORADO
Buffalo point multipliers
Date: Sundays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Gift giveaways
Date: Wednesdays in May
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On May 31, the gift is a beach towel.
• • •
Gift card giveaway
Date: Tuesdays in May
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn points to be eligible for gift cards and slot play.
• • •
Sterling Edge 55+ Club
Date: Thursdays
Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Tuesday point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.
• • •
Food bonus
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.
• • •
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
Saturday Double Diamond Drawing
Date: Saturdays in May
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Receive one drawing entry for every 100 base slot points. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
100 Cars in May Giveaway
Date: Daily
Locations: Valid at all Station, Fiesta and Palms properties
Information: When someone playing at one casino hits, everyone else playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property receives $25 in play.
• • •
Memorial Day point multiplier
Date: May 29
Locations: All properties
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: Station properties
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: Station properties
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in May
Locations: Wildfire Gaming properties
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
WILDFIRE BOULDER HIGHWAY
Breakfast deal
Date: Sundays in May
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a breakfast entrée at the Wild Grill.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
Deep Sea Fishing Trip drawing
Date: May 28
Time: 1 p.m.
Information: Fifteen people will win a deep-sea fishing trip off the coast of California, slated for June 16-17. Receive one entry for every 1,000 points earned; maximum of 10 entries per day.
• • •
Welcome to Summer Swipe ‘N’ Win
Date: May 30 and 31
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: First swipe at kiosk game is free. Receive an additional swipe by earning 300 points. Top prize is $1,000.
• • •
Memorial Day Multiplier
Date: May 29
Information: Receive 10x points on slots.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
• • •
LUCKY DRAGON
Rice cooker giveaway
Date: June 18
Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a rice cooker.
• • •
Lucky Sundays
Date: Sundays in May
Information: Visit players club for details on how to receive a cooler bag on May 28.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
PLAZA
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
