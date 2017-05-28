Casino promotions: May 28-June 3

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays, June 6-Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays, June 4-Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Jet Ski giveaway

Date: Through June 24

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is a Jet Ski or $5,000.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: June 4-July 31

Time: Sundays and Mondays

Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.

• • •

Deep Eddy Vodka giveaway

Date: Thursdays, June 1-29

Information: Earn 500 base points to be eligible to receive a bottle of vodka. Different flavors offered at each weekly giveaway.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 Splash of Cash Wheel Drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in June

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $3,000. Receive entries though play on machines, bingo or table games. Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays.

• • •

$45,000 Sizzlin’ Summer table drawings

Date: Fridays in June

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent. Win up to $2,000.

• • •

Summer Scratch kiosk game

Date: Mondays in June

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one free play; earn 10 points for an additional swipe. Win slot play, cash, points and food.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Wednesdays in June

Information: Earn 4x points on reels and 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$25,000 Free Slot Play Hot Seats

Date: Thursdays in June

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One machine player chosen every 15 minutes; a table games player will be chosen hourly. Win up to $200 in play.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Spa

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 anytime points to receive a choice of select 25-minute spa services.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Buffets

Date: June

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: June

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 anytime points for a meal.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it isn’t hit.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in June

Information: Receive 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

• • •

Gift Day Sundays

Date: Sundays in May and June

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a gift. On May 28, receive a pair of gardening gloves. On June 4, the gift is a snack and dip bowl.

• • •

Spin to Win Slot Tournament

Date: Saturdays in June

Time: Noon-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 same-day slot points for one tournament entry. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

M RESORT

Memorial Day point multipliers

Date: May 29

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points on penny reel machines will receive $45. Earn 5x points on slots and video reel machines. Players who receive 1,000 base points in reel play will receive $15. Earn 2x points on video poker. Players who earn 1,000 base points in video play will earn $6.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays through July 25

Information: From May 28 to 30, earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a Journeyman travel pack.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays in 2017

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points

Date: Wednesdays in 2017

Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in May

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

Pick Your Poison kiosk game

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 30

Information: Earn 200 base points to play game. Win slot play, dining credits, points and more.

• • •

WESTGATE

$30,000 Ale Yeah! scratch card giveaway

Date: June

Information: Redeem one scratch card for every 250 points earned. Win slot play.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

Cosmopolitan Million Point Club

Date: June 1-3

Information: Earn qualifying slot points through May 31 for the Million Point Club event. The event weekend will include a $100,000 winner-take-all slot tournament, a $100,000 identity play drawing and a custom BMW M4 giveaway. Guests are guaranteed a complimentary cruise for two and $2,000 in slot play if they qualify for the event. For more information, contact casino services at 855-254-5521.

• • •

$100,000 June jackpot giveaway

Date: Saturdays, June 4-July 1

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Ten names will be drawn each week. Top prize is $10,000.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: May 30

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: No fee to participate.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: May 28-29

Information: Receive 10x slot points.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S*

$100,000 Cash & Car Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through June 3

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at most drawings is $3,000. Cash prize winners advance to grand prize drawing, where the top prize is a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

Memorial Day Weekend Hot Seat

Date: May 28-29

Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Four players will be chosen at each hot seat. Prize depends on loyalty-card status.

*Valid at both locations.

• • •

CANNERY PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive 10x points, up to 10,000 points total.

*Valid at Eastside Cannery.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 400 points or 48 table points to receive ceramic bakeware. Selections include loaf dish, square dishes, dutch oven and more.

*Valid at Eastside Cannery.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Monday point multiplier

Date: Mondays in May

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Orleans, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Tuesday point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in May

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 7x points on video poker.

*Valid at Gold Coast, Suncoast, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

Holiday point multiplier

Date: May 29

Information: Earn 15x points on penny reels, 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam’s Town, California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

GOLD COAST

Cooking giveaway

Date: Mondays in May

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include a cutting board, knife sharpener, serving forks and a knife set.

• • •

ORLEANS

Cooking giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in May

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 base points for a gift. Selections include a cutting board, knife sharpener, serving forks and a knife set.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$16,000 Table Games Progressive Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every hour of play.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Mondays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. Earn 250 points on slots, video poker or video reel machines to enter. Receive additional entries for every additional 250 points earned. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

ELDORADO

Buffalo point multipliers

Date: Sundays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaways

Date: Wednesdays in May

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On May 31, the gift is a beach towel.

• • •

Gift card giveaway

Date: Tuesdays in May

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to be eligible for gift cards and slot play.

• • •

Sterling Edge 55+ Club

Date: Thursdays

Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

Saturday Double Diamond Drawing

Date: Saturdays in May

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one drawing entry for every 100 base slot points. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

100 Cars in May Giveaway

Date: Daily

Locations: Valid at all Station, Fiesta and Palms properties

Information: When someone playing at one casino hits, everyone else playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property receives $25 in play.

• • •

Memorial Day point multiplier

Date: May 29

Locations: All properties

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: Station properties

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: Station properties

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in May

Locations: Wildfire Gaming properties

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

WILDFIRE BOULDER HIGHWAY

Breakfast deal

Date: Sundays in May

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a breakfast entrée at the Wild Grill.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

Deep Sea Fishing Trip drawing

Date: May 28

Time: 1 p.m.

Information: Fifteen people will win a deep-sea fishing trip off the coast of California, slated for June 16-17. Receive one entry for every 1,000 points earned; maximum of 10 entries per day.

• • •

Welcome to Summer Swipe ‘N’ Win

Date: May 30 and 31

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: First swipe at kiosk game is free. Receive an additional swipe by earning 300 points. Top prize is $1,000.

• • •

Memorial Day Multiplier

Date: May 29

Information: Receive 10x points on slots.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

LUCKY DRAGON

Rice cooker giveaway

Date: June 18

Information: Earn 300 same-day base points to receive a rice cooker.

• • •

Lucky Sundays

Date: Sundays in May

Information: Visit players club for details on how to receive a cooler bag on May 28.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

PLAZA

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.