Horsepower never goes out of style: Auction is a love letter to old-school motorcycles

IF YOU GO • When: June 2-3, gates open at 8 a.m. • Where: South Point • Cost: Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door

Did you know? The last Mecum bike auction here, in January, yielded $13.7 million in sales, including $490,000 for a 1912 Henderson four-cylinder road bike.

English photographer Nick Veasey is known for using X-rays to expose the inner beauty of machines. Guns and airplanes have a certain elegance, but his 2015 series on classic motorcycles is a stunner.

“I wanted to look at the development of engineering in the early part of the 20th century, and with these old bikes, there’s some negative space that helps you appreciate that engineering,” he told Wired magazine.

While you won’t be able to see through the frames, finely preserved or expertly restored machines from as far back as 1906 will take over South Point starting June 2 for the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction. More than 300 bikes will be on the block, including some of the fastest machines of their time and putt-putters that ran on lawn mower engines.

As for this event, here are some of the items likely to draw attention.

1913 Pope Single

It’s not difficult to find a restored bike with fresh paint. Finding one in essentially original condition is another story. That’s the case with this single-cylinder bike from the obscure Pope Manufacturing Co. of Westfield, Mass. The company was a prominent bicycle maker but built motorcycles for a short time. This one retains its factory paint and has been mechanically restored. Why does it have bicycle pedals? Read on.

1914 Harley-Davidson Twin Chain Drive

It may not look much like today’s Harleys, but this one was technologically advanced for its time. The bike featured what was then a state-of-the-art “spin starter,” something of a kick-starter device. Before, bikes had to be pedaled to speed and then started — they operated much the same way as old cars with engines that had to be hand-cranked.

1971 Honda SL 100

Not all of the auction bikes were designed for adults. Among riders of a certain age, this one and a few like it will bring back happy memories. Honda was among the first manufacturers to build dirt bikes for kids that looked like the ones their older siblings or parents rode, not scooters. The bikes were painted in colors similar to the day-glo tones used on muscle cars of the early ’70s — this one is Mars Orange.

1971 Husqvarna 400 Motocross Replica

Steve McQueen wasn’t the only actor to get into dirt bike racing. This one was owned by Charles Bronson. Other star bikes on the block were owned by James Coburn and stuntman Bud Ekins, a running buddy of McQueen’s.

1942 Harley-Davidson XA Military

Harley built 88,000 of these bikes during World War II, but they weren’t the average Hog. They’re basically copies of a BMW, with a different engine than Harley was producing for its domestic models and shaft drive as opposed to a chain and sprockets. This one was rebuilt to period standards — including a fork-mounted holster for a Thompson submachine gun.

1950 Vincent Black Shadow

The Black Shadow has a tie to Las Vegas history: In “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” Hunter S. Thompson wrote glowingly about the bike. “It’ll outrun the F-111 until takeoff,” he wrote. The Black Shadow’s top speed of 150 mph-plus was blistering for its day.

1912 Indian Twin Board track Racer

In the early 1900s, a dangerous form of motorcycle racing was born when racers began competing on small tracks made of rough-hewn wooden planks with high-banked corners. With riders reaching speeds of over 100 mph and spectators often peering over the edge of the tracks with no barrier between them and the action, accidents could be grisly. In one, at least four spectators and a rider were killed in New Jersey. Eventually, newspapers began calling the motordromes “murderdromes,” and officials closed tracks. This bike was built from a frame and tank uncovered in 1963 and an engine found in 1974.

1968 Husqvarna 250 Motocross Commando

Motorcycle auctions and late actor Steve McQueen are like “Star Wars” conventions and Harrison Ford. McQueen was a serious motorcyclist who sparked a boom in dirt bike sales when Sports Illustrated ran a cover photo of him riding one in 1971. He remains an icon in the classic motorcycle community 37 years after his death, and bikes that he owned are highly sought-after. This dirt bike is one of several McQueen purchased from the Austrian company Husqvarna.

