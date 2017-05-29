Bicyclist badly hurt, motorist arrested after crash in west valley

Authorities say a bicyclist was critically hurt and a motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a weekend crash in the northwest Las Vegas.

Police say 54-year-old Zhiming Huang was taken to University Medical Center after his bicycle was hit from behind by an SUV about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on a residential street near Faith Lutheran High School.

Police say 46-year-old Candace Brown failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody on a charge of DUI causing substantial injuries.

Records showed Monday that Brown had been released from jail pending a court appearance. It wasn't immediately clear if she has a lawyer.