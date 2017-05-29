Woman shot in back near I-15 and Sahara

A woman was shot in the back early this morning near Interstate 15 and Sahara Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The 28-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend, who were visiting from California, were walking down Highland Avenue just east of I-15 near Sahara Avenue, at approximately 2 a.m. according to police.

A person approached them from behind and began firing at them from about 100 feet away according to police.

The couple ran and the woman was hit in the back, police said. She was taken to a hospital with a serious but non life-threatening gunshot wound to her back, police said.

The couple said they had no prior contact with the suspect and there were no words exchanged prior to the gunfire according to police.

There were no arrests made and the suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt, police said.