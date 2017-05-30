Bishop Gorman football coach cleared of domestic battery charge

Bishop Gorman High football coach Kenny Sanchez was acquitted of a misdemeanor domestic battery charge today after his ex-girlfriend testified she lied about being assaulted because she was depressed about their breakup and “wanted to hurt him.”

Brooke Stewart agreed to testify at a bench trial after Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini granted her immunity from perjury.

In tearful testimony, Stewart said she fabricated allegations that Sanchez pulled her hair, punched her and threw her to the ground because she was depressed about the anniversary of her mother’s death and her breakup with Sanchez.

“It was hard that night. I wanted to hurt him,” she said.

Sanchez had gone to Stewart’s home the night of Dec. 25 to pick up their child. Stewart said she had been drinking wine, took a prescription antidepressant and was upset because she thought Sanchez would spend time with her that night.

She ended up calling police, and the 911 recording was played in court.

“I want to press charges. I want him arrested,” Stewart said on the tape as she cried.

But Stewart said today — and in an affidavit filed with the court last month — that Sanchez never assaulted her.

“The court has to decide, was she lying then or is she lying now?” Chelini said.

Chelini said photos the prosecution asserted showed swelling on Stewart’s body failed to prove there were any injuries. She said she believed the allegations were made up.

After embracing his brother, UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez, Kenny Sanchez told reporters he wanted to move forward. He said he was awaiting a decision from Bishop Gorman, which suspended him pending the outcome of today’s trial.

He showed no animosity toward his former girlfriend.

“Brooke is part of my family. We have a son together, and we’re going to be part of each other’s lives forever,” Kenny Sanchez said.

“She was going through a hard time,” he said. “She came back and recanted right away, and then she came in and testified to what the truth actually was. And we’re going to move on through this together as a family. I’m going to support her any way that I can.”