Firefighters battle two-home blaze in northeast valley

Two houses caught fire in the far northeast valley Tuesday afternoon, displacing seven people, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Officials said crews were dispatched about 2:45 p.m. to the houses on Mt. Rainier Avenue and Mt. Hood Street, which is in the same community. The fires were out within 30 minutes.

Because of the severity of the flames, officials had to call for a second alarm, which means more resources were dispatched, officials said. The Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments assisted.

The Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross also was assisting, officials said.