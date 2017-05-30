Let Nevada light the way

I enjoyed reading the Sun’s May 9 guest column, “’Solar gardens’ should bloom in Nevada.”

At this critical period in human history, our natural resources are being rapidly depleted. The era of “easy” oil is over. We need to develop and tap into alternative and cleaner sources of energy — particularly renewable sources.

From this physicist’s perspective, there is no better renewable source of energy than the sun. We are awash in energy coming from the sun and have extant technology to harness this energy. There is absolutely no excuse why Nevada can’t be a global leader in solar technology particularly because this state has so many days with pure sunshine. By incubating / developing solar technology and research in this state, we will enable thousands of new jobs and help free our citizens from debt accrued because of costly energy bills.

I call upon Nevada’s leaders to do the right thing and strongly support solar energy so that ordinary Nevadans can benefit from one of our state’s greatest and largely untapped natural resources.