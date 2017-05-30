Man fatally stabbed during fight in parking lot

A man was stabbed to death early this morning in a convenience store parking lot, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 12:10 a.m. in front of the store on Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, police said.

Surveillance video showed two men run into the parking lot and begin fighting, police said.

One man, who was unarmed, was stabbed multiple times in the chest, police said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

The other man ran off, and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said the fight might have been over money.