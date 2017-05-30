NRC to make request on proposed Yucca repository

CARSON CITY — The state will decide whether to weigh in as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission takes steps toward reopening the licensing process to store nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.

The NRC is seeking public comment on its intent to request that the Office of Management and Budget approve a request to seek stakeholder input on the site 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

If approved, the information collection would require or ask for responses from Nevada, local governments and affected Indian tribes in the review of the potential site and license application.

Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects Executive Director Bob Halstead said the state received advance notice Tuesday of what appears to be a routine action by the NRC.

“We have 60 days to respond, as I understand the request, and our response is voluntary,” Halstead said.

People can submit comments online or by mail.