Schools locked down as police search for suspects in carjacking

Four elementary schools were locked down this morning while police searched the area for several suspects in a carjacking, according to Metro and Clark County School District police.

Starting about 8 a.m., Hewetson, Robert Lunt, Arturo Cambeiro and Martinez elementary schools were locked down for about 45 minutes, officials said.

The incident stemmed from a carjacking earlier in the morning near Charleston and Jones boulevards, Metro Police said. A victim told police he was pulled out of his Ford pickup truck by three armed men about 6:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of Cory Place, police said.

A short time later, Metro officers spotted the truck and a short pursuit ensued, police said. The chase ended when the truck crashed into a parked car on 19th Street, near Washington and Eastern avenues, Metro Police said.

People got out of the truck, leaped over walls and ran through the parking lot of Hewetson Elementary to evade officers, Metro said.

With the help of police dogs, officers eventually detained two people, authorities said. Police said they were not sure if there was a third person, but the search has concluded and the lockdowns have been lifted at all four schools.