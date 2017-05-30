State gets 143 license applications for recreational marijuana businesses

CARSON CITY — The state Department of Taxation received 143 license applications as of Friday for recreational marijuana businesses.

Deonne Contine, director of the agency, said today that most, if not all, came from those who already are licensed through the state’s medical marijuana program. She said the applications represent retailers, wholesalers, growers and others.

The deadline for submitting applications is Wednesday.

The department wants to issue licenses by July 1, so recreational marijuana can go on sale.

There are still bills in the Legislature dealing with the taxation of recreational marijuana and setting additional guidelines.

The Assembly Ways and Means Committee today heard testimony in support of keeping the medical marijuana program separate from recreational sales. Under the law, the programs would be merged under the Department of Taxation.

There is some concern that if the federal government cracks down on recreational marijuana, the medical program could be affected.