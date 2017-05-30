Thank you, Rep. Titus

While it is easy to complain about what we feel our representatives are doing wrong, we rarely acknowledge them for doing what’s right.

I wish to thank Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., for signing on as co-sponsor the Safeguard American Food Exports Act and the Dog and Cat Meat Prohibition Act.

SAFE makes it illegal to sell or transport horses or parts of horses in interstate or foreign commerce for purposes of human consumption. The latter bill amends the federal Animal Welfare Act to prohibit the slaughter and trade of dogs and cats for human consumption, and would provide penalties for individuals involved in the dog or cat meat trade, which has been proliferating overseas for a long time and has ties to the U.S.

Both bills go a long way to ensure the protection and more humane treatment of animals, and it is always encouraging to be represented by a legislator who has not forgotten about the voiceless in our society.