Trump voter offers advice

Mr. President, I voted for you to end the corruption and personal enrichment that has become the norm among our administrations and Congress. One only needs look at the personal wealth of the Obamas, Clintons and a few others before and after their terms, and the money tells the story.

So I voted for you — a man who was already rich, successful and didn’t owe anyone. You quickly got cost reductions underway, appointed a strong Cabinet and let them do their jobs.

But Mr. President, this is not a TV show, and a president can’t be spouting off. Despite criticism over President Barack Obama’s use of a BlackBerry and the furor over Hillary Clinton’s private email service, you have a Twitter account? You need to cool off and think about the ramifications of what you are going to say and how it will be twisted against you before you press any keys or speak.

In fact, Mr. President, it would be most beneficial if you canceled all of your social media accounts, then summoned your Cabinet and top advisers and asked for their best advice. If they are honest, I think they will advise you to shut the doors to the Oval Office, allow your Cabinet (and hopefully a new press secretary) to speak on your behalf and allow you to give direction on major issueswhile leaving the “how” to the Cabinet. When you must appear on TV or speak in public, stick strictly to a prepared script.

We elected you to fundamentally change government in D.C., and I still believe you can. But you must become disciplined, self-controlled and focused.