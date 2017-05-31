Police: Man sought after roommate found stabbed to death

Metro Police say they are searching for a man whose roommate was found stabbed to death this morning in an apartment near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

Zachary Drey, 25, should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Officers found the victim’s body in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds shortly before 5 a.m. in the 3800 block of Maryland Parkway, Lt. Dan McGrath said. He was only described as being in his 20s.

Police received a call about 2:45 a.m. from a family member of Drey who said Drey called them and said he had killed his roommate, McGrath said. The family member didn’t know exactly where Drey lived, and it took officers some time to find the apartment, McGrath said.

When police arrived, they found a sliding door open and the body inside, McGrath said.

Drey does not appear to have a criminal record, police said. He is about 6 feet tall, 150 to 160 pounds and has red hair and green eyes.

This is the third homicide Metro has investigated in the area in less than a week.

On Tuesday, a man chased and stabbed a man to death in a convenience store parking lot on Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, police said. The suspect was described as a thin black man wearing a tan shirt and jeans.

On Thursday, a man was shot and killed during an apparent drug transaction at a short-term rental complex in the 3700 block of Swenson Street, near Twain Avenue, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.