Police: Officer involved in shooting on Vegas Drive and U.S. 95

Wednesday, May 31, 2017 | 4:57 p.m.
At least one officer fired a gun in an incident this afternoon near Vegas Drive and U.S. 95, according to Metro Police.
Officers responded to Vegas and Silver Lake drives about 4:15 p.m., police said.
No injuries had been reported and the scene remained active about 4:45 p.m., police said.
Vegas Drive was shut down in both directions between Rancho and Pyramid drives, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
