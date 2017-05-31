Police: Officer involved in shooting on Vegas Drive and U.S. 95

At least one officer fired a gun in an incident this afternoon near Vegas Drive and U.S. 95, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to Vegas and Silver Lake drives about 4:15 p.m., police said.

No injuries had been reported and the scene remained active about 4:45 p.m., police said.

Vegas Drive was shut down in both directions between Rancho and Pyramid drives, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more