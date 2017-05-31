Reno man found guilty of beating mother’s boyfriend with dumbbell

RENO — A Reno man has been found guilty of felony domestic battery.

KRNV-TV and KRXI-TV report a Washoe County jury found Rafael Arellano guilty Thursday of striking his mother's boyfriend in the head with a dumbbell during an altercation.

Reno Police arrested Arellano in January after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance. Authorities found the victim in the kitchen bleeding profusely from his head. An investigation determined Arellano previously had taken the victim's wallet and car keys.

Arellano agreed to return the victim's belongings, but then instead retrieved a dumbbell and beat the victim on his head. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was transported to the hospital.

Arellano faces a mandatory sentence of up to 10 years in prison.