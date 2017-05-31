Shadow Ridge student hasn’t missed a school day

Special to the Sun

From kindergarten to her last year in high school, Ashley Mullins has not missed one day of school.

She didn’t miss a day when she transferred from California to Nevada, attending a full day of school at Rim of the World High School in Lake Arrowhead on a Friday in 2013 and then Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas the following Monday.

Mullins wasn’t absent the day after she was throwing guts up, or on senior ditch day when her many of her classmates followed the longstanding tradition of staying home.

“Last year, I was so sick I was throwing up on Sunday night,” said Mullins, who graduates in early June. “My dad still came and said, ‘You sure you want to go to school?’ and I said, ‘Yes.’”

Mullins “just powered through” with a little help from Pedialyte and saltine crackers, and powering through paid off.

She boasts a 4.585 weighted grade point average to rank 26 out of 647 students in Shadow Ridge’s senior class. She’s a section leader in the school band, a member of National Honor Society and has a part-time job.

“I know kids don’t like going to school, but for me it’s always been fun,” Mullins said. “I’ve always enjoyed it, I loved learning things, I love seeing my friends — my teachers.”

She received three scholarships to UNLV where she will major in elementary education and hopes to minor in sign language. Mullins plans to continue with marching band at UNLV.

“I want to be a teacher, I want to help them succeed in life, and I want to change the world and I feel that starts with them,” Mullins said.

Mullins graduates June 10.

“It started out like, hey you’ve never missed a day of school, and then it was like wow, you’ve never missed a day of school. Then it was like, you’ve really never missed a day of school,” her father said.