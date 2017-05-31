Trump: President with no filter

The president for now gave a speech in Saudi Arabia that was way more moderate than the angry, anti-Islam invective that he has been spewing throughout his campaign and long before as well.

Normalists, who would like to believe that our narcissistic leader is actually a normal, rational president, are celebrating his reading all the way through the prepared speech without going all wicky-wacky.

The question remains, however: If he can pivot so completely after years of hateful, divisive statements, can’t he just pivot again from this apparently normal speech?

At any time, he will say whatever he’s thinking, with no internal consistency to guide him, except for his need for attention and adulation.