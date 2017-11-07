Police: Las Vegas man arrested after robbing casino 3 times

Police say they have arrested a man who robbed a casino in Henderson three times, stealing more than $60,000.

Henderson Police say Gregory Bolusan was armed with a handgun and demanded money from the casino cage at M Resort once in each of the last three months.

Police say Bolusan took more than $33,000 from the cage during his third robbery on Oct. 28. Casino security personnel apprehended Bolusan before he was able to flee, and police discovered the gun was fake.

Bolusan was charged with multiple counts of burglary, attempted robbery and robbery, and he was booked into jail.

KTNV-TV reports that Bolusan appears to be a pastor of a church in Las Vegas. KTNV-TV's attempts to reach the church and Bolusan's family for comment were unsuccessful.