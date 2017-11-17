Armani Rogers stars in UNLV’s 38-35 win over New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNLV's Armani Rogers set a school rushing record for quarterbacks with 193 yards and completed two big passes in the final minute to give the Rebels a 38-35 victory over New Mexico on Friday night.

Rogers hit Kendal Keys for a 14-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left, one play after finding Darren Woods Jr. for a 50-yard strike to give UNLV (5-6, 4-3 Mountain West) a come-from-behind victory.

Rogers had a touchdown run of 83 yards and also passed for 211 yards, while Lexington Thomas rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels. Evan Pantels converted three field goals, including a go-ahead 40-yarder with 6:11 remaining in the fourth quarter.

New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan did not complete a pass, but finished with 116 yards and had two long touchdown runs, including a 41-yarder with 1:11 left to put the Lobos (3-8, 1-6) up 35-30.

Tyrone Owens rushed for 164 yards for the Lobos and Daryl Chestnut added 145 yards.

Woods had 114 yards receiving for UNLV.