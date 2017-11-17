LaPierre’s logic makes no sense

According to Wayne LaPierre of the National Rifle Association, we should arm all the good citizens with weapons. They would outnumber the bad citizens many times over.

According to his logic, if 500 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas would have fired back with their Glocks or Smith & Wessons, they could have fired at the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay and stopped the man with the semiautomatic rifles.

If the people in the church in Texas all had weapons, they could have shot back at the nut case clad in body armor front and back, with only his face showing.

They would have no chance. People faced with such terror can only try to protect themselves.

Nothing will come of these tragedies because our congressional leadership is afraid to buck the NRA. Nobody wants to take their guns away, but assault weapons should only be obtained by law enforcement and by members of our Armed Forces.