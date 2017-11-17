Prayers alone won’t work

Every time there’s a mass shooting, some say that this is not the time to talk about gun control and that we should pray for the people who were killed and wounded.

No, no, no! Stop the praying! It’s not working! Praying is like giving a sick person a placebo. It’s a fake remedy.

For those who believe in God, do you really think he’s not bright? Do you think he doesn’t get that praying is a distraction from actually doing something to keep guns out of the hands of crazy people?

Do religious people not see that you are being exploited by politicians and gun manufacturers for profit? How many church shootings will it take before you figure out that you are being scammed? Having a gun in your hand doesn’t make you safe. Taking the gun out of the hands of crazy people makes you safe.

If you’re going to pray, then pray for wisdom and realize that surely we can do better than this.