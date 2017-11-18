Hiker falls, dies near Red Rock Canyon Saturday

A hiker fell and died near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this morning, and rescuers are working to recover the body, according to Metro Police.

A civilian reported the fall about 11:30 a.m. near the Sandstone Quarry Overlook, Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

The overlook, a parking and tourist attraction, was shut down while Metro works on its recovery efforts, Cervantes said about 1 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available