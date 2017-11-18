Man shot prior to crash expected to survive

A man was shot at an unknown location and later crashed his vehicle in the northwest valley Saturday, according to Metro Police.

The shooting victim, who was "slow to give information," is expected to survive, Metro Lt. Patricia Cervantes said.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Alexander Road and Buffalo Drive and encountered the injured driver, Cervantes said. The other vehicle involved with the crash is not connected to the shooting.

The investigation was ongoing, Cervantes said about 7 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.