Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting

Metro Police on Friday arrested a man linked to the death of a man officers found fatally wounded after north valley single-vehicle crash a week earlier, according to booking logs.

Anthony Duane Virgil, 28, was booked without bail on Friday afternoon at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, jail logs show.

Officers responding to the crash about 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 at 2830 N. Rancho Drive, near North Decatur Boulevard, found a driver with a gunshot wound to his stomach and a bullet hole through the driver's side of his SUV, police said. He died at University Medical Center.

The vehicle had jumped a curb and came to a stop after crashing with a fence and a pole, police said.

Police said an initial investigation determined there was a possible argument and a gunshot heard in a nearby parking lot before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com