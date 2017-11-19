Las Vegas will host all 30 teams for the NBA summer league

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic has decided to end their annual summer league.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said Sunday the trend of NBA teams playing in the Las Vegas Summer League led to the decision to end Orlando Pro Summer League. Orlando's Summer League, which showcased rookies and young players, began in 2002.

Las Vegas will host all 30 teams for the summer league beginning in the summer of 2018. The Orlando Pro Summer League began as a 10-team tournament but there were just eight participating teams this past summer.

The summer league in Orlando, which is played in the Magic's practice gym, was the only one of three leagues that did not allow fans to come in to watch.