Live Blog: Golden Knights host first-place Kings

The Golden Knights host a potential rival tonight for the first time in the regular season, as the first-place Los Angeles Kings come to T-Mobile Arena.

The Kings have been the class of the Pacific Division through the first quarter of the NHL season, and have been particularly impressive on the road with a record of 6-2-0 away from the Staples Center.

Despite that, the Golden Knights are nipping at the Kings’ heels and can pull within one point of the division lead with a win tonight.

“They’re a real good hockey team,” Gallant said. “They play a real hard, 200-foot game and they score goals. They have young players that are not as well known but have a lot of talent.”

Gallant isn’t buying into the rivalry in the making between the two teams.

“For me it’s another game against a real good opponent,” We have to play our best against every team to get a win and L.A. is a good team.”

Captain centerman Anze Kopitar leads the Kings in goals (9) and assists (14) and has stepped up admirably on the offensive end of the ice after veteran Jeff Carter suffered a leg injury on Oct. 19.

Speaking of injuries, the Golden Knights finally received some positive news in net this week. Malcolm Subban, who suffered a lower-body injury on Oct. 21, was activated from the injured reserve on Saturday and will be on the bench for Vegas tonight.

Prior to the injury Subban was 2-0 with a goals against average of 2.06 and an impressive .936 save percentage.

He will be the backup to Maxime Lagace, who will play opposite of the Kings’ Jonathan Quick. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner has struggled lately, losing his last four starts.

Prediction : Golden Knights 3, Kings 2

Season record for predictions: 10-7

Puck drops: 5:00 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760, Dish Network 5414)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-105, Total 6 minus-110 to the under

Golden Knights (11-6-1) (7-1-0 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: James Neal (10)

Assist leader: David Perron (11)

Expected goalie: Maxime Lagace (3-5-1, 3.87 goals against average)

Los Angeles Kings (12-6-2) (6-2-0 away)

Coach: John Stevens

Goal leader: Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli (9)

Assist leader: Anze Kopitar (14)

Expected goalie: Jonathan Quick (9-6-1, 2.31 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Maxime Lagace and Malcolm Subban