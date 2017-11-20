Cubs to face Indians during 2018 Big League Weekend

David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau

The 2018 Big League Weekend at Cashman Field will feature a rematch of the 2016 World Series, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced today.

The Chicago Cubs will be making their 14th straight appearance in Las Vegas for the two-game series on March 17 and 18, led by Las Vegas native Kris Bryant.

Their opponent will be the Cleveland Indians, who will be making their first appearance in Las Vegas since 1998, when they took on the Milwaukee Brewers at Cashman Field.

The Cubs have recorded 20 sellouts over the past 13 years playing in Las Vegas.