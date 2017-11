DMV braces for ‘Black Monday’ rush after Thanksgiving

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says the Monday after Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for the agency that registers autos and grants driver’s licenses.

The day has been dubbed “Black Monday,” and the department is advising motorists to make appointments and use online services and kiosks to avoid long lines. The days prior to the Thanksgiving holiday are also unusually busy, officials said.