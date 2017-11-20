Girl dead, teen seriously injured in stabbing

A girl was found dead and a teen boy was in serious condition after a stabbing this morning in the central valley, according to Metro Police.

The Clark County Department of Family Services was conducting a welfare check about 11:20 a.m. at Budget Suites in the 8400 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard when the pair was found in a room suffering stab wounds, police said.

The girl, about 12 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the boy was taken to University Medical Center, police said.

Nobody else was in the room, and no arrests have been made, police said.

No other information was immediately available.