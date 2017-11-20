Health District reports flu death, spike in illness

The Southern Nevada Health District today reported the first flu-related death of a child this season, amid a spike of flu activity in Clark County.

The child was younger than 5 years old, the district said, but did not provide any additional details.

“A flu-related death is a tragic reminder that influenza can be a serious illness,” Dr. Joe Iser, the district’s chief health officer, said in a statement.

As of Nov. 11, there were 78 confirmed influenza cases reported to the Health District, 43 percent of which were in children younger than 5, officials said.

For the most recent reporting period, the percentage of hospital emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses was at a warning level, even though peak flu season is normally in January and February.

“Young children, older adults and people with certain health conditions may be more at risk for complications” from the flu, Iser said.

“With the holiday season approaching, we want to remind everyone to get a flu shot, and to practice healthy habits to protect yourself and your family,” he said.

For information about the Health District’s flu vaccine clinics, call 702-759-0850 or visit the district’s flu clinic web page. The health district encourages everyone to get flu vaccinations, especially those at high-risk — children younger than 5, adults 65 years of age and older and pregnant women.

The Health District offers these tips to avoid the flu.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick, too.

• If possible, stay home from work and school, and avoid running errands when you are sick.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Washing your hands often will help protect you from germs. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work and school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat healthy food.